Rex S. Jackson Sells 10,901 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,421. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $171,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

