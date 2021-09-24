RigoBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1,624.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00148186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.77 or 0.99739596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.13 or 0.06801240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00783786 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

