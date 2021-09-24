RMPL (RMPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,546.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $315,585.15 and approximately $37,546.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00123214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044119 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.