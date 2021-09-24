Robert W. Baird Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $520.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.90 on Friday, hitting $462.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,426,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

