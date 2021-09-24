Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $674.66

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 674.66 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28), with a volume of 519,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 691.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 674.66. The firm has a market cap of £543.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.