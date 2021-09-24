Robin Ann Abrams Sells 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 547,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,187. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

