Rocket Vault-RocketX Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $131,651.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.