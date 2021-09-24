Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.50. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 10,668 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $45.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 97,478 shares of company stock worth $774,024 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

