Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,319 call options.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.