Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $488.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $334.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 1 year low of $176.63 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

