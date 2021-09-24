Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

