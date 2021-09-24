Romeo Power Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 32,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,154 call options.
Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Romeo Power has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $38.90.
In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMO. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.
About Romeo Power
RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
