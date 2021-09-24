ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $8.96 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00397674 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

