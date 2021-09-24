Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Down 0.3%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

