RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

RPT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

