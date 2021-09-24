Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.78. Santos shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 11,514 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

