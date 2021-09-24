SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,702 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.92% of SBA Communications worth $320,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.00. 6,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.46. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 144.62 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

