Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Lifted by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,558. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

