ScPrime Price Down 2.2% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $7,271.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00109328 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,684,850 coins and its circulating supply is 38,001,239 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

