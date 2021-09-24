Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $4,232.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

