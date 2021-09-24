Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,180.69

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,180.69 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,135 ($14.83). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.16), with a volume of 12,567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,275.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,180.69. The company has a market capitalization of £216.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

