Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.06

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.06 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 9.42 ($0.12), with a volume of 8,067,020 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.06. The company has a market cap of £364.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69.

In related news, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

