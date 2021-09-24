Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Get Sema4 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.