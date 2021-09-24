Sentinel Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $216.39 million and $451,413.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,444,201,191 coins and its circulating supply is 4,789,215,438 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

