ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,781. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

