Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.69

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and traded as high as $23.75. Seven & i shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 22,951 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

