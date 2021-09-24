Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.48

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 2452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $742.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,604. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

