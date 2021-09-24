Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several research firms recently commented on SXYAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sika stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

