Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $593.07

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.07 ($7.75) and traded as low as GBX 533 ($6.96). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 5,070 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £480.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

