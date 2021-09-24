Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.01. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 87,217 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

