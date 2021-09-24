Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

