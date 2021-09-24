Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report $577.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $126.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 357.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

