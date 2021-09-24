Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 9,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00.

SKX stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 2,473,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

