Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.34 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $21.34 million and $605,917.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00108887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00149629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.83 or 1.00080157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.34 or 0.06842879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00775866 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.