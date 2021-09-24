Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $668,167.89 and approximately $12,204.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00109743 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

