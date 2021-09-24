Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 1,100 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 598,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

