Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.14

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and traded as high as $58.32. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 8,480 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

