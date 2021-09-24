Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 474.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

SLDB stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 652,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

