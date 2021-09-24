Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SONVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of SONVY opened at $82.60 on Friday. Sonova has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

