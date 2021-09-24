Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,826.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,761.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,460.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

