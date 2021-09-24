Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Hits Market Cap of $436,965.48

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $436,965.48 and approximately $28,902.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00107668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00151864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.61 or 1.00503419 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.06813085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

