SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $21,999.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,573,615 coins and its circulating supply is 10,456,758 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.