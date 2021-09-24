SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 109,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,274. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.

