SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,741. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

