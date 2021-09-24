Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spire by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
