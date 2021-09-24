Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spire by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

