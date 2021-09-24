Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Insider Dawn Robertson Acquires 100,000 Shares

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) insider Dawn Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$35,100.00 ($25,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.23, a current ratio of 28.13 and a quick ratio of 27.78.

About Splitit Payments

Splitit Payments Ltd provides payment solution services in New York, Israel, London, and Australia. Its solution enables customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

