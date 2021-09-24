Sport and Leisure Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and $966,005.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00122326 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

