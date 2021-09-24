Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Cap Hits $444,821.43

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $444,821.43 and approximately $33,676.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.07 or 0.99918892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.37 or 0.06783933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00784216 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

