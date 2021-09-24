Standard Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $328,268.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $328,268.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00147949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.94 or 1.00296995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.70 or 0.06823125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00777821 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

