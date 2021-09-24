State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.
STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.
STT stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,670,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.