State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

STT stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,670,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

